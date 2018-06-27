The Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) have held a special seminar in sports medicine and science with funding from the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Solidarity Commission.

Two experts from Russia, Sergei Alexandrovich Sharakin and Eduard Victorovich Generozov both attended the event in Ulaanbaatar thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the MNOC and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Sharakin is head of the scientific methodologic department at the ROC Innovation Centre, while Generozov leads the human molecular genetics laboratory of the Scientific-Research Institute for Physical-Chemical Medicine at the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency.

A Hungarian university lecturer Andras S. Szabo also attended.

He lectures in sport nutrition, training methodology and biomechanics in weightlifting at the University of Physical Culture in Budapest.

Professionals including doctors, scientists, athletes and coaches all attended the seminar in Ulaanbaatar ©MNOC

The seminar covered topics including sports genetics, sports biomechanics, body composition, sports nutrition and sports psychology.

In total over 45 people took part, comprising sports doctors, coaches and athletes as well as university lecturers and scientists.

The Olympic Solidarity Commission assists National Olympic Committees (NOCs) across the globe by providing funding and special programmes to support athlete development.

They also offers subsidies for any NOC's struggling to cover the cost of attending an Olympic Games.