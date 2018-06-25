A travel agency is to moor a luxury cruise ship at Yokohama Port to provide rooms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

NHK reported that the move would help negate a potential shortage of accommodation for people attending the Games in the Japanese capital.

Travel firm JTB will now reportedly dock the Sun Princess cruise ship at Yamashita Pier, with the vessel run by an American company.

According to NHK, up to 36,000 people could stay there during 19 days around the Olympics.

Cruise ships have previously been used as solutions at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The ship, which is currently being renovated, has more than 1,000 cabins as well as three swimming pools and other facilities.

Rooms are said to range between $300 (£225/€255) and $3,500 (£2,600/€3,000) per night.

This will not be the first time that cruise ships have been suggested for visitors or athletes at a major sporting event.

At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, both the men's and women's basketball teams from the United States stayed on a ship.

The idea has also been floated as a possibility for the Athletes' Village at the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade.