Three-time Olympic medallist Elana Meyers Taylor scooped four prizes at the annual USA Bobsled and Skeleton awards in Colorado Springs.

The 33-year-old, who won a silver medal in the two-woman event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, received her awards at a gala event held at the end of the governing body's 2018 national team camp.

Meyers Taylor was named women's bobsled athlete of the year, claimed the women's bobsled athletes' choice award and took home the team's most valuable player prize.

She also won the USA Bobsled and Skeleton team of the year award along with team-mate Lauren Gibbs, who she partnered to Olympic silver at Pyeongchang 2018.

Meyers Taylor thanked every athlete who had pushed for her during her acceptance speech and said she "could not have asked for a better team-mate" than Gibbs.

"Thank you to the coaches, thank you to the staff, it’s meant the world to win this medal as a team," she said.

Elana Meyers Taylor won silver at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

Sochi 2014 Olympic bronze medallist Matt Antoine claimed the men's skeleton athlete of the year award and John Daly was chosen to receive the skeleton athletes' choice prize.

Sam McGuffie was named men's bobsled athlete of the year, while Olympic four-man teammate Evan Weinstock won the athletes' choice award.

"It was a tough season for us, and I was definitely no exception to that," Antoine said.

"One of my worst overall seasons, truthfully.

"For right now, I’m definitely going to go one more season and then feel it out from there.

"I love it, I really do.

"It’s been one of the best adventures of my life so far, and hopefully there’s a little bit more."