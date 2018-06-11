Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad has called for the continent to show cohesion in supporting Morocco's bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahmad, speaking during a CAF meeting here today, made his plea two days before the North African nation takes on the United bid from Canada, Mexico and United States at the FIFA Congress here.

He urged the 50 Member Federations to work together to back the Moroccan bid.

Liberia, Namibia and Zimbabwe all publicly supported the United bid against the wishes of Ahmad.

Others, including South Africa, are expected to follow suit.

"I think there is an obligation to remain within our family," the Madagascan told delegates, according to Associated Press.

"But of course it is an individual choice."

El Hadji Diouf is among ambassadors in Moscow supporting Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

Five of the six Confederations held meetings today, with European body UEFA set to follow here tomorrow.

Both 2026 bids presented at each of the meetings, except for the South American Football Confederation one, where Morocco were not allowed on the grounds that all members had already committed to voting for the United bid.

Royal Morocco Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa claimed during the CAF meeting that "there is lots of uncertainty" in the financial projections offered by United 2026.

FIFA's Task Force panel revealed that the North American revenue prediction of £14.3 billion ($10.6 billion/€12.1 billion) was "significantly higher" than Morocco's expectations of $7.2 billion (£5.4 billion/€6.1 billion).

"That doesn't correspond either to historical facts or future extrapolation, it's an exercise that goes beyond that," Lekjaa claimed.

Ambassadors speaking for Morocco include Senegalese footballer El Hadji Diouf, as well as two athletics greats from the country, 1500 metres and mile world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj and Los Angeles 1984 Olympic 400m hurdles champion, Nawal El Moutawakel, a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

