FIFA's ruling Council has put forward both the joint North American and Moroccan bids for the 2026 World Cup to a vote on Wednesday (June 13) at the Congress here.

The United 2026 and Moroccan 2026 bids will now go head-to-head at the FIFA Congress following the official ratification from the Council at its meeting in the Russian capital today.

Today's decision was effectively the rubber stamping the decision of the world governing body's Task Force giving the green light to both bids to continue earlier this month.

Morocco 2026 scored just over the required two out of five to progress as the Task Force gave them 2.7.

This was significantly lower than the four out of five score given to the United 2026 bid.

FIFA inspectors branded the Moroccan bid as high risk in three crucial areas - stadiums, accommodation and transport - while no areas of the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico were cited as high-risk by the Task Force.

FIFA's Council rubber stamped the Task Force recommendation today ©FIFA

"Following the publication of the Bid Evaluation Report by the 2026 Bid Evaluation Task Force, the FIFA Council designated the two bids - the one jointly submitted by the Canadian Soccer Association, the Mexican Football Association and the United States Soccer Federation, as well as the one submitted by the Moroccan Football Association - to be voted on by the 68th FIFA Congress,2 FIFA said today.

"On Wednesday, June 13, the FIFA Congress will determine whether to award the right to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup to one of the two candidates.

"In the event that the 68th FIFA Congress decides not to choose either of the candidates, FIFA will then launch a new procedure by inviting all member associations - except the four that are taking part in the current process - to submit a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup."