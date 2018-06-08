More than 27,000 people have applied to be volunteers at next year's Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, organisers have announced.

A total of 27,612 individuals from across 50 countries around the world have applied to appear at the event from March 2 to 12 next year.

Russia, the host nation, unsurprisingly led the submissions.

Others came from Kazakhstan, the Baltic States, the rest of Europe, Latin America, Egypt, Singapore, The Philippines, India, Turkey, Jamaica, Ghana and Kenya.

Around 7,500 - so almost 25 per cent - came from outside the host nation.

All applicants will now have to pass an interview stage and testing for their English language skills.

Successful candidates will be given places in varying fields, based on their specific skills.

Some volunteers will be based at Siberian Federal University, which will be the Athletes' Village at Krasnoyarsk 2019 ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

Areas include translation, transport, field of play assistance, medical services and work connected with award ceremonies.

"Our volunteers have a responsible task," said Maxim Urazov, director general of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Administration 2019.

"They form the impression of the city and its inhabitants, create a favorable emotional atmosphere of hospitality and comfort.

"Every participant and guest of the Student Games should understand that he can turn to volunteers at any time.

"Open, positive young people who are always ready to help are perhaps our most valuable resource."

Around 5,000 volunteers are expected to be selected out of those who have applied.