The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has embarked on an inspection visit to Krasnoyarsk to assess preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade.

Leonz Eder, the first vice president of FISU, is leading the five-day visit to the Russian city.

He has been joined by Executive Committee member Fernando Parente, Winter Universiade director Milan Augustin, Winter Universiade event manager Jiho Kim, media and communication manager Torin Koos and external protocol expert Tatiana Andrushka.

A series of working meetings will take place while inspection visits will be held at all of the Winter Universiade venues, as well as the Athletes' Village and the Main Press Centre.

FISU last visited Krasnoyarsk in March when the Siberian city hosted an Alpine skiing test event.

Various meetings will be held in the Russian city ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"Russia is a very experienced host of international sports events and the Organising Committee in Krasnoyarsk is full of young people working very hard to provide excellent services for all the participants coming to the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade," said Eder.

"Almost nobody [student athletes] has been in Siberia before.

"This is just one more reason to be excited to visit Krasnoyarsk and compete in this part of Russia."

The Winter Universiade will be held between March 2 and 12.

In August, Krasnoyarsk will also stage the FISU Forum.

More than 60 FISU member associations have already registered for the education event, which will feature a line-up of speakers and topics.