Three-time Olympic medallist and reigning world team champion Alexis Pinturault has been named on the French Alpine skiing squad for the 2018 to 2019 season.

The French Ski Federation (FFS) have confirmed the list of competitors in the men's and women's speed and technical national level training groups for the new campaign.

Pinturault is the star name on the French squad after he won two medals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The 27-year-old giant slalom specialist claimed bronze in his preferred race in Pyeongchang, as well as at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Pinturault, who also took silver in the Alpine combined at the Games in the South Korean resort, is joined by Mathieu Faivre, Thomas Fanara, Steve Missililier, Victor Muffat-Jeandet and Cyprien Sarrazin on the French technical giant slalom and multi-event team.

Reigning world giant slalom champion Tessa Worley has been selected on the women's team ©Getty Images

Clement Noël, fourth in the slalom race at Pyeongchang 2018, headlines a technical slalom squad which also includes Jean-Baptiste Grange and Julien Lizeroux.

An eight-strong men's speed team, comprising Johan Clarey, Blaise Giezendanner, Valentin Giraud-Moine, Thomas Mermillod-Blondin, Maxence Muzaton, Nicolas Raffort, Brice Roger and Adrien Théaux has been chosen by the FFS.

Reigning giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley leads the women's multi-event team.

Worley, who has claimed four gold medals at the World Championships during her career, Taïna Barioz, Adeline Baud-Mugnier and Coralie Frasse-Sombet make up the multi-event squad.

Margot Bailet, Anne-Sophie Barthet, Laura Gauche, Tiffany Gauthier, Romane Miradoli and Jennifer Piot are set to compete in the speed events, with Nastasia Noens named as a technical competitor.