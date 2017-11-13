French Alpine skier David Poisson, a downhill bronze medallist at the 2013 World Championships, has died following a crash in training.

The 35-year-old was killed at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French Skiing Federation (FFS) confirmed.

Poisson was training with team-mates ahead of World Cup events at Lake Louise on November 25 and 26.

Last year, Poisson won a World Cup downhill race in Kitzbuhel in Austria.

He represented France at both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Sochi respectively.

He specialised in speed events and came seventh in the downhill at Vancouver 2010.

The skiing community is in mourning following the death of French Alpine skiier David Poisson ©Getty Images

Poisson took bronze in the 2013 World Championships in Schladming in Austria, making his first podium.

"David Poisson, 35, member of the French Alpine Ski Team, World Championship medallist in 2013, died accidentally following a fall during training at the Canadian Nakiska station," a statement from the FFS said.

"Devastated by this news,

"Michel Vion, president, Fabien Saguez, national technical director and all of the sports and administrative staff of the Federation, join the pain of his loved ones in these particularly difficult times."

Poisson was training for the upcoming World Cup races in North America.

American Alpline ski racer Steven Nyman tweeted: "Is this true about David Poisson? So sad... I can't believe it."