Natalia Gart has been re-elected as President of the Russian Luge Federation, it has been announced.

Gart first took over as President in 2012, following her husband Leonid's death earlier that year following an accident while on holiday in Croatia.

Having taken over as President, Gart has overseen several developments in Russian luge.

Russians secured two silver medals on their home track at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, with Albert Demchenko ending as the runner-up in the men's event,

He then joined Tatiana Ivanova, Alexander Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov in securing silver in the team competition.

Both silver medals were then stripped from the Russian team after Demchenko and Ivanova were implicated in the Russian doping scandal at the Games, but the duo successfully appealed their sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Russia crowned its first luge world champion in 2015, with Semen Pavlichenko clinching the men's crown.

Pavlichenko is one of several riders to have reportedly been in conflict with Demchenko, who now coaches the Russian team.

Gart claims she will look to smooth the relationship between Demchenko and the team, having been re-elected.

"Conflicts do happen in any family," said Gart, according to Sport-Express.

"People who love each other sometimes scold, but this does not mean that you must always disperse.

"As the President of the federation, I will do my best to smooth out the conflict between Semen and Albert.

"They should continue to work for the benefit of Russian sports, bringing medals."

Gart is also a member of the International Luge Federation Executive Board and led Russia's successful bid for the 2022 World Championships, which will take place in Sochi.

Her company GRM Group also supports the FIL's natural track events as a primary sponsor.