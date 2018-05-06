The Latvian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation have announced their athlete funding for the 2018-2019 season.

Overall, 20 Latvian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes have received national funding.

The bobsleighers who have received the top level of funding are Sochi 2014 gold medallists Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga, along with Oskars Ķibermanis, Matīss Miknis and Helvijs Lūsis.

The three skeleton racers to have received the highest level of funding are Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 silver medallist Martins Dukurs, his brother Tomass and 2016 junior world champon Lelde Priedulēna.

These athletes will go into Latvia's A-squad.

Janis Strenga and Oskars Melbardis won two-man bobsleigh bronze at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The B-Squad will consist of bobseldders Jānis Jansons, Raivis Zīrups, Dāvis Spriņģis and Ralfs Bērziņš, along with skeleton racer Krists Netlaus.

The athletes within the third tier of funding, the lowest level, will be Kaspars Brezinskis, Māris Priekulis and Dāvis Kaufmanis from bobsleigh, and Dārta Zunte and Endija Tērauda from skeleton.

Latvia have won 20 Winter Olympic medals in both bobsleigh and skeleton since gaining independence from the Soviet Union.