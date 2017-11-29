Bobsleigh athletes Aleksandr Kas’yanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilivir Khuzin have been sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission over the Sochi 2014 doping scandal.
The trio were part of the Russian four-man bobsleigh team which finished in fourth place at the Olympic Games.
Their line-up was completed by Maxim Belugin.
The decision to sanction the team has added significance, with the squad having been due to be moved into the bronze medal position.
It followed Russia's gold medal winning four-man team having been disqualified earlier this week.
Gold medal winning pilot Alexander Zubkov, Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov were sanctioned by the IOC earlier this month.
Their crew also included Alexey Voyevoda.
Latvia are in line to be promoted from silver to gold in the four-man event following their disqualification, with their team including Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga.
The United States four-man team of Steven Holcomb, Steven Langton, Curtis Tomasevicz and Christopher Fogt are set to be upgraded to silver.
Holcomb could be posthumously upgraded to silver after he tragically died in May.
Britain are now expected to move up to the bronze medal position, with their crew of John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon having initially finished fifth.
The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) have today imposed provisional suspensions on bobsleigh athletes Zubkov, Negodailo, Trunenkov and Olga Stulneva, as well as skeleton athlete Sergei Chudinov.
It follows the athletes being sanctioned by the IOC Disciplinary Commission.
“The former athletes have the right to a Provisional Hearing on the matter of the provisional suspension,” an IBSF statement read.
“All athletes are retired and will therefore not be competing in the current season.
“Nevertheless the provisional suspension does not allow them to attend any IBSF event in any capacity.”
The sanction would impact on Zubkov, who is the President of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.
He attended the latest IBSF World Cup event in Whistler last weekend, but would be prevented from being accredited for future events while the suspension is in place.
The latest verdicts bring the total number of Russian athletes sanctioned by the IOC to 22.
All are accused of being involved in a doping and sample tampering programme in operation during their home Games.
They are expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to be able to participate at Pyeongchang 2018.
The Russian athletes sanctioned today were among those implicated as being involved in the tampering of urine samples during Sochi 2014.
The Oswald Commission has spent the past year developing a scientific basis for proving these claims.
This has included working alongside a Swiss Laboratory to test samples for scratches and marks to prove they were illegally opened while also analysing levels of salt submitted for evidence of its use as a masking agent.
List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission
|Name of athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Sochi 2014 result
|Alexander Legkov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
|1st
2nd
|Evgeniy Belov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
|18th
25th
|Maxim Vylegzhanin
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
|2nd
2nd
2nd
|Alexey Petukhov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men's sprint
|4th in semi-final
|Julia Ivanova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s 10km classic
|Evgenia Shapovalova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s sprint
|6th in quarter-final
|Aleksandr Tretiakov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|1st
|Sergei Chudinov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|5th
|Elena Nikitina
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|3rd
|Olga Potylitsyna
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|5th
|Mariia Orlova
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|6th
|Alexander Zubkov
|Bobsleigh
|Two-man event
Four-man event
|1st
1st
|Aleksei Negodailo
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Dmitrii Trunenkov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Aleksandr Kas’yanov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Aleksei Pushkarev
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Ilivir Khuzin
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Olga Stulneva
|Bobsleigh
|Two-woman
|9th
|Yana Romanova
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
|19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
|Olga Vilukhina
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
|2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
|Olga Fatkulina
|Speed skating
|Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
|2nd
4th
9th
|Aleksandr Rumyantsev
|Speed skating
|Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
|6th
11th