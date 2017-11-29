Bobsleigh athletes Aleksandr Kas’yanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilivir Khuzin have been sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission over the Sochi 2014 doping scandal.

The trio were part of the Russian four-man bobsleigh team which finished in fourth place at the Olympic Games.

Their line-up was completed by Maxim Belugin.

The decision to sanction the team has added significance, with the squad having been due to be moved into the bronze medal position.

It followed Russia's gold medal winning four-man team having been disqualified earlier this week.

Gold medal winning pilot Alexander Zubkov, Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov were sanctioned by the IOC earlier this month.

Their crew also included Alexey Voyevoda.

Latvia are in line to be promoted from silver to gold in the four-man event following their disqualification, with their team including Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga.

The United States four-man team of Steven Holcomb, Steven Langton, Curtis Tomasevicz and Christopher Fogt are set to be upgraded to silver.

Holcomb could be posthumously upgraded to silver after he tragically died in May.

Britain are now expected to move up to the bronze medal position, with their crew of John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon having initially finished fifth.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) have today imposed provisional suspensions on bobsleigh athletes Zubkov, Negodailo, Trunenkov and Olga Stulneva, as well as skeleton athlete Sergei Chudinov.

It follows the athletes being sanctioned by the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

Britain are in line to move into the bronze medal position following the two Russian teams disqualifications ©Getty Images

“The former athletes have the right to a Provisional Hearing on the matter of the provisional suspension,” an IBSF statement read.

“All athletes are retired and will therefore not be competing in the current season.

“Nevertheless the provisional suspension does not allow them to attend any IBSF event in any capacity.”

The sanction would impact on Zubkov, who is the President of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

He attended the latest IBSF World Cup event in Whistler last weekend, but would be prevented from being accredited for future events while the suspension is in place.

The latest verdicts bring the total number of Russian athletes sanctioned by the IOC to 22.

All are accused of being involved in a doping and sample tampering programme in operation during their home Games.

They are expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to be able to participate at Pyeongchang 2018.

The Russian athletes sanctioned today were among those implicated as being involved in the tampering of urine samples during Sochi 2014.

The Oswald Commission has spent the past year developing a scientific basis for proving these claims.

This has included working alongside a Swiss Laboratory to test samples for scratches and marks to prove they were illegally opened while also analysing levels of salt submitted for evidence of its use as a masking agent.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete

Sport

Event

Sochi 2014 result

Alexander Legkov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s 4x10km

1st

2nd

Evgeniy Belov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 15km skiathlon

Men’s 15km classic

18th

25th

Maxim Vylegzhanin

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 4x10km

2nd

2nd

2nd

Alexey Petukhov

Cross-country skiing

Men's sprint

4th in semi-final

Julia Ivanova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 10km classic



Evgenia Shapovalova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s sprint

6th in quarter-final

Aleksandr Tretiakov

Skeleton

Men’s event

1st

Sergei Chudinov

Skeleton

Men’s event

5th

Elena Nikitina

Skeleton

Women’s event

3rd

Olga Potylitsyna

Skeleton

Women’s event

5th

Mariia Orlova

Skeleton

Women’s event

6th

Alexander Zubkov

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

1st

1st

Aleksei Negodailo

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Dmitrii Trunenkov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st









Aleksandr Kas’yanov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Aleksei Pushkarev

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Ilivir Khuzin

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Olga Stulneva

Bobsleigh

Two-woman

9th

Yana Romanova

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 15km

Women’s 4x6km relay

19th

23rd

53rd

2nd

Olga Vilukhina

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 12.5km mass start

Women’s 4x6km relay

Mixed relay

2nd

7th

21st

2nd

4th

Olga Fatkulina

Speed skating

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1,000m

Women’s 1,500m

2nd

4th

9th

Aleksandr Rumyantsev

Speed skating

Men’s team pursuit

Men’s 5,000m

6th

11th





