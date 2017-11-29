Russia's second four-man bobsleigh team from Sochi 2014 have been disqualified ©Getty Images

Bobsleigh athletes Aleksandr Kas’yanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilivir Khuzin have been sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission over the Sochi 2014 doping scandal.

The trio were part of the Russian four-man bobsleigh team which finished in fourth place at the Olympic Games.

Their line-up was completed by Maxim Belugin.

The decision to sanction the team has added significance, with the squad having been due to be moved into the bronze medal position.

It followed Russia's gold medal winning four-man team having been disqualified earlier this week.

Gold medal winning pilot Alexander Zubkov, Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov were sanctioned by the IOC earlier this month.

Their crew also included Alexey Voyevoda.

Latvia are in line to be promoted from silver to gold in the four-man event following their disqualification, with their team including Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga.

The United States four-man team of Steven Holcomb, Steven Langton, Curtis Tomasevicz and Christopher Fogt are set to be upgraded to silver.

Holcomb could be posthumously upgraded to silver after he tragically died in May.

Britain are now expected to move up to the bronze medal position, with their crew of John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon having initially finished fifth.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) have today imposed provisional suspensions on bobsleigh athletes Zubkov, Negodailo, Trunenkov and Olga Stulneva, as well as skeleton athlete Sergei Chudinov.

It follows the athletes being sanctioned by the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

“The former athletes have the right to a Provisional Hearing on the matter of the provisional suspension,” an IBSF statement read.

“All athletes are retired and will therefore not be competing in the current season.

“Nevertheless the provisional suspension does not allow them to attend any IBSF event in any capacity.”

The sanction would impact on Zubkov, who is the President of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

He attended the latest IBSF World Cup event in Whistler last weekend, but would be prevented from being accredited for future events while the suspension is in place.

The latest verdicts bring the total number of Russian athletes sanctioned by the IOC to 22.

All are accused of being involved in a doping and sample tampering programme in operation during their home Games.

They are expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to be able to participate at Pyeongchang 2018.

The Russian athletes sanctioned today were among those implicated as being involved in the tampering of urine samples during Sochi 2014.

The Oswald Commission has spent the past year developing a scientific basis for proving these claims.

This has included working alongside a Swiss Laboratory to test samples for scratches and marks to prove they were illegally opened while also analysing levels of salt submitted for evidence of its use as a masking agent.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete
Sport
Event
Sochi 2014 result
Alexander Legkov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
1st
2nd
Evgeniy Belov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
18th
25th
Maxim Vylegzhanin
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
2nd
2nd
2nd
Alexey Petukhov
Cross-country skiing
Men's sprint
4th in semi-final
Julia Ivanova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s 10km classic

Evgenia Shapovalova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s sprint
6th in quarter-final
Aleksandr Tretiakov
Skeleton
Men’s event
1st
Sergei Chudinov
Skeleton
Men’s event
5th
Elena Nikitina
Skeleton
Women’s event
3rd
Olga Potylitsyna
Skeleton
Women’s event
5th
Mariia Orlova
Skeleton
Women’s event
6th
Alexander Zubkov
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
1st
1st
Aleksei Negodailo
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Dmitrii Trunenkov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st




Aleksandr Kas’yanov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Aleksei Pushkarev
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Ilivir Khuzin
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Olga Stulneva
Bobsleigh
Two-woman
9th
Yana Romanova
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
Olga Vilukhina
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
Olga Fatkulina
Speed skating
Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
2nd
4th
9th
Aleksandr Rumyantsev
Speed skating
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
6th
11th