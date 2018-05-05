Italy's Elia Viviani sprinted to victory on the second stage of the Giro d’Italia as Rohan Dennis moved into the race lead by earning bonus seconds on route to Tel Aviv.

A three rider breakaway were able to survive to the highest incline of the 167 kilometre stage from Haifa, which came after around 90km of racing.

The move was brought to a close shortly afterwards, with the peloton building towards an intermediate sprint.

BMC Racing were able to set up the sprint for Dennis, with the Australian crossing first to earn three bonus seconds.

It put him on course to take the pink jersey, having ended yesterday's stage two seconds shy of the winner Tom Dumoulin.

Despite a late move from Canada’s Guillaume Boivin, the peloton remained in control and set up a sprint finish.

Quick-Step Floors’ Viviani proved the fastest finisher as the Italian crossed the line in a time of 3 hours, 51min and 20sec.

He was followed across the line by Italy’s Jakub Mareczko and Ireland’s Sam Bennett, who finished on the same time.

Rohan Dennis secured bonus seconds to take the race lead ©Getty Images

"Everyone expected me to win so I was very nervous this morning," said the in-form Viviani.

"I've returned to the Giro after a two-year absence and a great desire to win.

"I've had to use my team-mates earlier than planned.

"We sacrifice a lot to achieve this kind of result."

Having crossed safely in the peloton, Dennis was able to move into the overall race lead thanks to his earlier bonus.

Defending champion Dumoulin drops to second, with the Dutchman one second adrift.

The Big Start in Israel concludes tomorrow with a 233km ride from Beesheba to Eilat.

A rest day will follow, where the riders will transfer to Italy for the resumption of the Grand Tour.