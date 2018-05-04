Defending champion Tom Dumoulin enjoyed a strong start to his Giro d’Italia title defence by winning the individual time trial as the Grand Tour began in Jerusalem.

The world time trial champion was among the favourites to triumph in the opening stage of the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race which is beginning outside of Europe for the first time.

Dumoulin produced a strong display on the 9.7 kilometres course, the Dutchman crossing the line in 12min 02sec.

The Team Sunweb rider ended two seconds fastest that Australia’s Rohan Dennis, who set the earlier standard on the course.

Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts achieved the same time as Dennis.

"This is all I wished - the win and quite a lot of time on the other general classification riders," said Dumoulin.

"I knew I was ready for the Giro but I wasn't sure I'd win today.

"The course was hard but absolutely perfect for me."

Britain's Chris Froome crashed on a practice ride and then lost 37 seconds to Tom Dumoulin ©Getty Images

Chris Froome, one of Dumoulin’s main rivals in the general classification, was among the favourites to lose significant time on the Dutch rider.

The Briton, whose participation has proved controversial due to his ongoing salbutamol case, crashed on a practice ride of the course.

He finished in 12:39, losing 37 seconds to Dumoulin.

France’s Thibaut Pinot was the closest general classification contender to Dumoulin but still lost 33 seconds.

Italian national champion Fabio Aru had a difficult start to the race, ending with only the 47th best time and losing 50 seconds to the stage winner.

There were strong performances from Britain’s Simon Yates and Italy’s Domenico Pozzovivo, 20 and 27 seconds down respectively.

The pair could prove among the riders to watch during the three-week race.

Gino Bartali was posthumously made an honorary citizen of Israel prior to the start of the race during a ceremony attended by Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev and Gioia Bartali, Gino's grand-daughter ©LaPresse

The opening stage was dedicated to Gino Bartali, a three-time winner of the race awarded Israel's "Righteous Among the Nations" honour in 2013.

The honour recognises non-Jewish people who risked their lives to save Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Bartali was found to have couriered false documents around Italy during the Second World War, saving the lives of numerous Jewish people.

The Italian, who died in 2000, has had his name engraved on the Wall of Honor in the Garden of the Righteous in the Yad Vashem Memorial, which is located in Jerusalem.

He was made an honorary citizen of Israel prior to the start of the race.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with a 167km stage from Haifa to Tel Aviv before the Big Start in Israel concludes with a 233km ride from Beesheba to Eilat.

A rest day will follow, where the riders with transfer to Italy for the resumption of the race.