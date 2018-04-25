Britain's former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has taken to social media to show off his new boxing licence as his much-anticipated return to action edges closer.

Fury became free to compete again on December 12 last year after accepting a two-year drugs ban from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The ban officially ended on that day meaning Fury was able to fight again once he had received a renewed licence from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Fury is currently training for his scheduled comeback, against an as-of-yet unconfirmed opponent, on June 9.

The 29-year-old has now uploaded a photo of his new licence on Instagram alongside the caption: "Officially back! Watch me go!"

Additionally, Fury has registered himself as his own manager with the BBBofC.

He also uploaded a picture of his manager's licence to an Instagram story.

"Well then boys & girls I'm an official BBBOC manager," Fury said.

"Thanks to the bbboc for the opportunity."

Tyson Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in a world title fight in November 2015 ©Getty Images

Fury was charged by UKAD in June 2016 having tested positive for a "prohibited substance" - the anabolic steroid nandrolone - but claimed that was a result of eating a wild boar.

The hearing into his case was set to start on December 11, but he failed to attend.

UKAD, Fury and his cousin Hughie, against whom a case was also being pursued, subsequently released a joint statement saying that all parties have agreed to resolve proceedings and bring the matter to an end.

Fury shocked the boxing world in November 2015 when he defeated Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko by a unanimous points decision after 12 rounds in Düsseldorf.

A rematch with Klitschko was scheduled for July 2016 in Manchester but was subsequently postponed after Fury claimed to have suffered an ankle injury before details of the positive drugs test emerged.

Fury, represented in his case with UKAD by Morgan Sports Law, immediately targeted current world heavyweight champion, fellow Briton Antony Joshua, tweeting "I'm coming for you punk ent no1 blocking my path now!".

UKAD spent nearly £600,000 ($838,000/€685,000) on pursuing cases against Tyson and Hughie Fury, it was revealed in February.

The figure was revealed by UKAD following a Freedom of Information request made to the National Anti-Doping Organisation.

The majority of the figure was made up of legal costs, with £576,587 ($805,402/€658,637) in fees going to legal firm Bird & Bird LLP, while a further £1,130 ($1,578/€1,291) was paid to a barrister.