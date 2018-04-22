Former Olympic figure skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi and Tom Kelly, vice-president of communications at U.S. Ski & Snowboard, are to be recognised in the Team USA Awards.

The United States Olympic Committee have announced that both will be recognised at the Awards and that Yamaguchi will be the third recipient of the annual "Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award", while Kelly will be given the "Building Dreams Award".

The Awards ceremony – which will celebrate the performances from this year's Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang – is due to be held on Thursday (April 26) at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.



More than 200 members of the US Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic teams are expected to attend the Awards ceremony, which will be hosted by NBC’s Mike Tirico and televised as a 90-minute feature for the first time on NBCSN on May 12.

In total, 10 awards will be presented, including Olympic and Paralympic female, male, teams and coaches of the Games.

Olympic figure skating gold medaallist Kristi Yamaguchi is to receive the prestigious Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award at the impending Team USA Awards in Washington D.C. ©Getty Images

The Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award recognises an individual who has served as a powerful force for good in society, inspiring others by contributing to a better world, uniting people or leading a cause.

Established in collaboration with the Owens family on the 80th anniversary of Owens’ record-breaking performance at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, the award looks to celebrate his spirit and legacy, and to recognise their presence in others.

Yamaguchi, the Olympic ladies single gold medallist at Albertville 1992, "embodies that legacy, both in her athletic achievements and dedication to giving back to the community," the USOC claimed.

"Since being crowned the women’s figure skating Olympic champion in 1992, she has continued to define excellence and inspire others through many philanthropic efforts," they added.

Yamaguchi said: "I thank the USOC and the Owens family for this immense honour.

"It is such a tribute to be included in the same breath as Jesse Owens, who inspired everyone with his strong commitment for positive change, equality and excellence."

Kelly’s enthusiasm for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard community was on full display in Pyeongchang, where he fulfilled a promise to dye his beard hot pink - the signature colour of the U.S. women’s cross-country ski team - after Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won America's first Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Tom Kelly, vice-president of communications at U.S. Ski & Snowboard, kept a promise at Pyeongchang 2018 to dye his hair pink after America won its first Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing ©Twitter

"In another nod to inspiring greatness, the Building Dreams Award honours an individual, group or community that has gone above and beyond in its support of Team USA," the USOC said.

"In a career that has spanned 32 years and nine Olympic Winter Games, Kelly has dedicated his life’s work to telling the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and highlighting the historic milestones that have made U.S. Ski & Snowboard a perennial power on the world’s biggest stage.

"In a pioneering move that reimagined media coverage at the Olympic Games, Kelly was the mastermind behind the USOC’s 'Managing Victory' tour, which is designed to help Olympic medallists capitalise on their success and promote their sport in the immediate aftermath of their podium performance.

"Now a cornerstone of both summer and winter versions of the Games, Team USA celebrated the sixth instalment of the official programme at the Pyeongchang Olympics, which also marked the final Games for Kelly in his current role with U.S. Ski & Snowboard."

Kelly said: "It’s an honour to play a role in telling the story of our Olympic athletes.

"But this award is really reflective of the thousands of individuals who are part of the Olympic Movement in America and give tirelessly to support the dreams of aspiring Olympic athletes."