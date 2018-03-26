The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committees have revealed that their social and digital media channels saw a significant increase in attention at the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The United States finished fourth in the medals table at the Olympics and top at the Paralympics, which the USOC believe has contributed significantly to the increase in readership.

The Team USA social media channels are said to have gained 217 million impressions with an average of 87 posts per day during the two Games.

This led to an increase in following with the Team USA Twitter account surpassing the two million mark.

The USOC's Instagram account accumulated a further 100,000 followers.

The Team USA Twitter account saw a large increase in followers during Pyeongchang 2018 ©Team USA/Twitter

Since January 2016, Team USA’s Twitter account has had the second highest percentage follower growth among US sports leagues, it is claimed.

Looking more specifically at Paralympic performance, there was a 469 per cent increase in engagement compared to Sochi 2014 thanks to 224,000 engagements at Pyeongchang 2018.

Overall, the Team USA website received over 1.95 million page views throughout the two events, a 495 per cent increase from Sochi 2014.

USOC also had a very successful Games in terms of mobile apps with Team USA and national governing body apps seeing a 25 per cent increase in downloads from Sochi 2014 with 73,000 downloads at Pyeongchang.