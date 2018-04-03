Vision and Tusah International have agreed to increase the support they give to USA Taekwondo.

The taekwondo equipment providers have signed a deal which is worth nearly $1 million (£712,000/€814,000) over the next four years, which will almost triple the current levels of investment.

It will see them become the title sponsor of USA Taekwondo's new ranking system while an online store and pro-shop for the governing body will also be provided.

This will sell merchandise, clothing and technical gear.

"I went to California earlier this year to outline our plans to the top Vision executives and came away humbled by their support and enthusiasm, both for taekwondo and the plans we have to grow over the coming months and years," said USA Taekwondo chief executive Steve McNally.

The news is a big boost to taekwondo in the United States ©Getty Images

"The atmosphere in the meeting was one of the most constructive and productive that I have ever encountered, and the amount of ideas we came away with to work on together was almost overwhelming."

The new USA Taekwondo rankings will see all players ranked according to performance at the organisation's sanctioned events.

According to the governing body, the aim is to "establish a much stronger pipeline of both athletes and coaches, far greater medal potential, and provide many more opportunities for athletes to compete in, and improve through quality tournaments".

Sun Hong Kang, chief executive of Vision USA, said: "Tusah International and Vision USA is proud and excited to continue our relationship with USA Taekwondo as the premier partner."