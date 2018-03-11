Switzerland’s Rocco Cattaneo has been elected as the permanent President of the European Cycling Union (UEC) at the organisation’s Congress in Istanbul.

Cattaneo had been serving in the role on a temporary basis since predecessor David Lappartient was named International Cycling Union (UCI) President in September and was elected by acclamation.

A total of 44 of the UEC’s 50 member countries were present to confirm that the Swiss official would serve in the position, which he will hold through to 2021.

"I would like to sincerely thank all delegates for their trust," said Cattaneo.

"I would like to stress that it is a great honour to be UEC President and for me this is not an end point but a starting point to relaunch the development of our wonderful sport on the entire continent.

"I am therefore very pleased to work with you all.

"Over the last few months together with the Management Board we have worked in perfect harmony and serenity with a sole common objective: to give another boost to cycling on our continent through a series of innovations, some which already be put in place over the next few weeks.

"Anything is possible thanks to the close co-operation and synergy with the UCI, particularly attentive to the European movement through its President David Lappartient, my predecessor here.

"The next three years will be intense and action-paced which we will approach with devotion and passion."

Congratulations to Rocco Cattaneo for being elected UEC President during the 31st UEC Congress taking place today in Istanbul. Thanks to the 44 National Federations in attendance. pic.twitter.com/btLhN4JvUb — David Lappartient (@DLappartient) March 11, 2018

Lappartient, who was present at the Congress and gave a speech, was appointed UEC Honorary President after a proposal from Cattaneo.

With Cattaneo elevated to the UEC Presidency, an election for a Management Board position was also held, with four candidates standing for one position.

Former Scottish Cycling President Alasdair Maclennan was elected to the post, beating Bosnia’s Vladimir Kuvalja, Greece’s Epameinondas Sarris and Erol Küçükbakırcı, President of the Turkish Cycling Federation.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues from around Europe for their support in the year that Glasgow will host the European Championships,” Maclennan, nominated by British Cycling, said.

"I look forward to working with them and my fellow Board members to make the Championships a success and to further strengthen our sport.

"My congratulations also to Rocco, who I am confident will carry on the good work he has been doing in David’s place."

Britain's Alasdair Maclennan, centre, was elected to the UEC Management Board ©UEC

Maclennan joins a Board which contains UEC vice-president’s Poland’s Agata Lang and Russia’s Alexander Gusyatnikov.

Henrik Jess Jensen of Denmark became the third vice-president to replace Cattaneo.

Azerbaijan’s Sahib Alakbarov and Germany’s Martin Wolf are also members of the Board.

Otto Flum and Skënder Anxhaku, Presidents of the Austrian and Albanian Cycling Federations respectively, were awarded UEC honorary titles.

The UEC’s 2017 financial results and the 2018 budget were approved during the Congress.

It was also confirmed that Rome will host the event in 2019, with the Congress set to be held in conjunction with the African Cycling Confederation Congress on March 9 and 10.