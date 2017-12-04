A Cyclo-cross Commission has been established by the European Cycling Union to help ensure the growth of the discipline in the coming years.

The UEC state the Commission will be chaired by Peter Privara, President of the Slovak Cycling Federation.

He will be joined by the Czech Republic’s Petr Balogh, who organised the European Cyclo-cross Championships in Tabor last month.

Italy’s Elena Valentini, a formed Cyclo-cross rider and member of the International Cycling Union and UEC Mountain Bike Commissions, has also been included.

“In Europe, Cyclo-cross has always been regarded as an attractive and interesting discipline, which was proved by the success of the last few editions of the European Championships,” said Rocco Cattaneo, UEC President.

“Due to the participation of the best athletes on an international level, the large audiences it attracts, the great interest of the press, live television coverage thanks to the agreement between the UEC and Eurovision and the explosive growth of the event, we have decided to create this commission.

“It will be responsible for formulating strategies and actions that will guarantee the success of the next few events.

“We are certain that the competence, ability and passion of members of this new commission will enable European Cyclo-cross to strengthen and develop even further this attractive discipline.”

The UEC have extended an agreement with neutral service provider Vittoria Emea ©UEC

The UEC have also announced an extended relationship with Vittoria Emea, who provided the Vittoria Servizio Corse neutral breakdown service at two European Championships this year.

They assisted the road championships in Herning, where the company provided on the road help to riders to fix their bikes.

Vittoria also helped the mountain bike event at Darfo Boario Terme in Italy, where they provided an equipped assistance centre.

Cattaneo signed the extended agreement with Vittoria chief executive René Timmermans in Lugano, as the UEC President asserted that the company are a guarantee of reliability and safety.

He also praised the training and professionalism of their staff at the European Championship events.

“I would like to thank the UEC for entrusting us with the neutral breakdown service,” said Timmermans.

“Ten years ago we started to provide an efficient and professional service, not just limited to technical assistance during a race, but which is also a vital element for race safety.

Following an initial positive experience at the 2017 European Championships, we will work together with the UEC on a long term project with enthusiasm and passion which we have always been renowned for and with the satisfaction of becoming a partner.”

The extended agreement with see Vittoria Emea support the UEC through to 2020.