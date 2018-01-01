Angelique Kerber starred as Germany opened their Hopman Cup account with a hard fought victory over Belgium today in Perth.

The former world number one battled through two tie breakers to win 7-6, 7-6 in the opening singles match against Elise Mertens in the Perth Arena.

David Goffin enjoyed a clinical 6-3, 6-3 success over world number four Alexander Zverev to draw the scores level in the mixed team format.

Kerber then returned to the court to team up with Zverev as the duo clinched the decisive mixed doubles contest 4-2, 4-3 against Mertens and Goffin.

It came in the second tie of the competition in Group A.

Hosts Australia also enjoyed a 2-1 opening win against Canada.

Daria Gavrilova produced an inspired performance to crush Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 6-4 before Thanasi Kokkinakis made victory certain with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 success over Vasek Pospisil.

Daria Gavrilova produced an inspired performance as Australia won their opening match ©Getty Images

Bouchard and Pospisil then won the consolation doubles 4-3, 4-3 over Gavrilova and Kokkinakis.

In Group B, United States began with a 2-1 success against Russia while Switzerland eased past Japan 3-0.

Coco Vandeweghe put the US one-up with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before Jack Sock prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 against Karen Khachanov.

The Russian duo did stage a comeback of sorts to win the doubles 3-4, 4-1, 4-2.

Belinda Bencic gave Switzerland the perfect start against Japan with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Naomi Osaka.

Roger Federer then beat Yūichi Sugita 6-4, 6-3 before Bencic and Federer teamed up for a 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 doubles success.

Round-robin action is due to continue over the next four days before a final scheduled for Saturday (January 6).