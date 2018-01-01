Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has conceded that 2017 was a year "not without issues" - including a "number of very serious allegations" - in a New Year's message address.

Sheikh Ahmad, who has himself been the subject of one such allegation, claimed that these issues "rightly have been, and continue to be, addressed" before insisting that every individual and organisation is entitled to "proper investigation and due process before conclusions are drawn or sanctions are made".

The Kuwaiti official, who is also President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), was identified in a United States Department of Justice (DoJ) document in April in a case involving Guam's Richard Lai.

Lai had pleaded guilty to charges of receiving nearly $1 million (£773,000/€915,000) in bribes connected to football governing body, FIFA.

OCA director general and ANOC director of the Presidential Office, Husain Al-Musallam, was also identified.

Both officials have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed that Lai was only paid for work done as an OCA employee.

They have now been cleared of wrongdoing by both ANOC and the OCA, although an International Olympic Committee (IOC) ethics probe is supposedly still continuing.

"There is of course a lot more work to be done and we cannot ignore that this year, while very successful, has not been without its issues," Sheikh Ahmad said, without referring directly to the questions against him.

"There have been a number of very serious allegations, which rightly have been, and continue to be, addressed.

"However, in our desire to protect the integrity of sport we must not forget the right of every individual and organisation to proper investigation and due process before conclusions are drawn or sanctions are made."

Sheikh Ahmad, left, pictured with ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, praised the success of the ANOC General Assembly in Prague ©Getty Images

Other investigations in 2017 have included the arrest and charging of former Brazilian Olympic Committee and Rio 2016 President Carlos Nuzman.

He was arrested in connection with alleged corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and running a criminal organisation in connection to the successful bid in 2009 for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Namibian Frankie Fredericks has also been suspended from exercising all rights as a member of the IOC after being implicated in a French investigation and accused of receiving payments in connection with the Rio bid.

Both Nuzman and Fredericks also deny all wrongdoing.

Sheikh Ahmad also praised developments in 2017 including the largest-ever ANOC General Assembly and the fourth ANOC Awards Gala in Prague.

"As we enter into 2018 full of excitement and optimism, there is also a lot to look back on fondly from the last 12 months," he wrote.

"Despite not being an Olympic year, the athletes across summer and winter sports continued to put on a show to excite and inspire the world in 2017.

"Many International Federations hosted their World Championships and other major competitions, which provided a welcome reminder of what sport is all about.

"For all the exceptional moments of collective and individual brilliance, there were moments of sportsmanship and friendship that collectively showcased the Olympic values in action.

"It was these very moments that we celebrated at the fourth edition of ANOC Awards in Prague, Czech Republic, in November.

"The best male and female athletes from each of the five continents were honoured at a very special ceremony broadcast around the world.

"The ANOC Awards not only recognised the world’s best athletes but also provided an evening of celebration to thank the NOCs for their dedication and hard work seven days a week, 365 days a year."

Sheikh Ahmad looked ahead to Pyeongchang 2018 and praised the IOC decision to make Russia compete neutrally there ©Getty Images

Sheikh Ahmad praised the IOC decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee and make Russian athletes compete "under the Olympic Flag" at next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in response to the "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at Sochi 2014 and other events.

He also looked forward optimistically to events in 2018 including the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires as well as Pyeongchang 2018.

Sheikh Ahmad, who is also an influential IOC member, appeared to move away from attempts to add an ANOC representative to the governing body of the Independent Testing Authority (ITA), the new body being set-up to administer anti-doping testing instead of International Federations.

He instead urged continental associations to join the ITA "as Major Event Organisers to ensure the protection of clean athletes".