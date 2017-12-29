Qatar's defence of the Gulf Cup of Nations title has ended after the 2022 World Cup host country crashed out of the tournament at the group stage following a 1-1 draw with Bahrain in Kuwait.

The Qataris would have progressed with a victory but they could only manage a point at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

The result saw Bahrain qualify for the semi-finals in second place in Group B behind Iraq, who beat Yemen 3-0 in their final group game.

Bahrain will face Group A winners Oman in the last four, while Iraq will take on the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar's elimination provides an embarrassment for a country which is preparing to welcome the world's best in five years' time.

Their bid for a place in the semi-finals got off to a good start when Hassan Al-Haydos scored from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.

Iraq topped Group B with a 3-0 win over Yemen ©Getty Images

Qatari joy was short-lived, however, as Ali Madan equalised 12 minutes into the second half.

That left Qatar needing at least another goal to avoid elimination but they were unable to break down a stern Bahraini defence.

Their disappointment was compounded by the red card shown to Ahmed Fatehi in the dying seconds of the match.

Iraq had no such trouble as they swept aside Yemen at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium to ensure they finished top of Group B.

After a scoreless first half, Ali Husni broke the deadlock just after the restart before Ali Fatez Atia doubled their lead after 64 minutes.

Mahdi Kamel added a third late on to seal a comfortable win.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday (January 2).