Qatar began the defence of their Gulf Cup of Nations crown with a dominant 4-0 victory over Yemen in Kuwait City.

The 2022 World Cup host nation scored three times in the opening 18 minutes of the Group B encounter at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.

Akram Afif set the tone for a commanding afternoon for the Qatari side as he broke the deadlock after two minutes.

Almadi Ali Mukhtar doubled their advantage shortly after to give Qatar, who were originally due to stage the tournament before it was switched back to Kuwait, a 2-0 lead.

The misery for Yemen, ranked 120th in the world, continued when Almoez Ali netted Qatar's third.

Qatar then took their foot off the gas and eased to a straightforward win with Pedro Miguel Carvalho Deus Correia, known as Ró-Ró, netting a fourth with six minutes remaining.

It marked the ideal start to the campaign for Qatar, who will be hoping to lift the Gulf Cup of Nations trophy for the fourth time.

Bahrain and Iraq, the other two teams in Group B, played out a 1-1 draw at the same stadium later in the evening.

Qatar were in dominant form and scored three goals in the opening 18 minutes ©Getty Images

Jamal Rashid gave Bahrain the lead with just 11 minutes remaining but their joy was short-lived with Mohannad Abdul-Raheem equalising with just two minutes left on the clock.

The tournament was initially due to be held in the 2022 World Cup host nation but was moved to ensure the participation of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

All three nations had withdrawn after "severing ties" with Qatar following accusations that the nation is supporting terrorism, which they have denied.

Kuwait was scheduled to stage the event in 2016 but it was postponed as a result of a suspension from FIFA imposed due to Government interference in sport.

This suspension was suddenly lifted after an unannounced visit from FIFA President Gianni Infantino amid lobbying by Government representatives from Qatar.

The event takes a short 24 hour break tomorrow before returning with two games on Monday (December 25) with the United Arab Emirates facing Saudi Arabia followed by Kuwait playing Oman.