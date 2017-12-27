The International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Cup season will get back underway tomorrow in Bormio and Lienz as the men compete in downhill and the women in slalom.

The Italian ski resort of Bormio will host the fourth men’s downhill competition of the World Cup so far with Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway currently leading the table on 260 points.

After losing the first downhill event of the campaign to 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championship gold medalist Beat Feuz of Switzerland in Lake Louise, Canada, Svindal has recovered to win the last two races, giving him a 48-point lead over Feuz, who sits second in the overall downhill table.

This excellent form undoubtedly makes Svindal the favourite going into tomorrow's race.

The season has not been so bright for Peter Fill of Italy, the man who won both the 2016 and 2017 downhill World Cup titles, as he has failed to finish on the podium in any of the three downhill events so far.

The 35-year-old will be looking for a much-improved performance on home snow.

Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria is currently fourth in the downhill rankings and took silver in Lake Louise earlier in the season.

However, he has failed to finish on the podium since then so, like Fill, will be looking to perform better in Bormio.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States is likely to increase her lead in both the overall and slalom standings at tomorrow's event in Lienz ©Getty Images

The female athletes will be travelling to Lienz in Austria to compete in the women’s slalom with Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States once again the favourite to win.

Shiffrin, who is the reigning World Cup and Olympic champion in slalom, has been fantastic across all disciplines so far this campaign and currently leads the overall standings on 721 points, 291 ahead of nearest rival Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany.

This large gap makes her the favourite to keep hold of her overall World Cup title.

In terms of the slalom, her closest rival is Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, a silver medalist in the team event at the 2017 World Championships, who has taken one gold and two silvers so far, putting her just 20 points behind Shiffrin, who has taken two golds and one silver, in the slalom standings.

The American and the Slovak are certainly the two athletes to look out for in Lienz tomorrow.