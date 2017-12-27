New Zealand's Trent Boult has moved up three places to fourth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) bowling rankings after his team completed a 3-0 home series victory over the West Indies in Christchurch yesterday.

The left-arm pace bowler, who finished last year as the top-ranked bowler in ODIs, has leapfrogged the Australia pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada after finishing with 10 wickets in the series.

This included a career-best haul of seven for 34 in the second match in Christchurch.

Boult’s team-mate Mitchell Santner has moved into the top 10 after finishing with three for 15 in his only appearance in the series.

The left-arm spinner has gained four places to reach 10th position after his fine performance in the final match, which was reduced to 23 overs per side and which the home side won by 66 runs.

New Zealand’s Doug Bracewell is also a big mover, up 15 places to 77th.

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali is top of the latest rankings, which marks the last update of 2017.

India captain Virat Kohli remains at the summit of the ODI batting rankings.

This comes despite him slipping in the Twenty20 International rankings for batsmen after missing the recent three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealanders Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls were the other main gainers among batsmen.

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell has moved up the bowling rankings ©Getty Images

Taylor is up four places to 11th, while Nicholls is up 30 places to 90th.

For the West Indies, left-handed opener Evin Lewis has risen 11 places to take 65th position after finishing with 86 runs from two matches.

Rovman Powell has also advanced 11 slots to take 127th position among batsmen.

Among bowlers, captain Jason Holder has moved up six places to take 21st position after finishing with five wickets in the series against New Zealand.

There has been no change of positions in the ICC ODI team rankings, which are still led by South Africa.

New Zealand have gained one point to reach 112 points and remain in fifth position, while the West Indies are still in ninth place despite losing one point.

The year has not ended as desired for the West Indies, who after failing to secure a direct qualifying berth for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup are due to play in the qualifier in Zimbabwe in March 2018.

Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Ireland, The Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and hosts Zimbabwe are the other teams confirmed for the 10-team event.

The line-up is due to be completed in Namibia in February, when the finalists of the ICC World Cricket League Division Two will book their berths.

Two teams from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier will join Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka at the 2019 World Cup, which is set to be staged in England and Wales.