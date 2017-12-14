India's Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Badminton World Federation World Superseries Finals in Dubai today after losing to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Srikanth had been one of the favourites to lift the title in the men's singles draw, but proved unable to replicate the form that saw him four tour titles earlier this year.

Chou recovered from a three point deficit to win the first set 21-18 at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

He then proved similarly comfortable to win the second set by the same scoreline.

Srikanth also lost yesterday in Group B to reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, so now has no chance of progressing.

“I tried my best today, I had nothing to lose," said a delighted Chou.

"We are all top players so we are about the same level.

"I wanted to restrict his attack and I am happy to win."

Axelsen in turn lost to Shi Yuqi of China today elsewhere in the group: 13-21, 21-18, 21-17.

Shi Yuqi of China, left, beat Viktor Axelson of Denmark in the men's singles today ©BWF

Another shock today unfolded in the men's doubles when Indonesian duo Marcus Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya lost in straight sets to last year's Dubai runners-up, Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

The Japanese duo triumphed 21-17, 21-17 in 39 minutes.

Olympic and world champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir ensured Indonesian success today in the mixed doubles after beating Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia, 21-17, 21-19.

Action is due to continue until Sunday (December 17).