Deakin University and Netball Australia have announced a partnership that will see Deakin support netball through Suncorp Super Netball, the Samsung Diamonds, the Australian Netball League and the Fast5 Netball World Series.

The multi-year agreement will focus on work-integrated learning, graduate employment, professional development and high-performance projects with Deakin’s School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, which they claim is a world-leader sports science school.

Deakin University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jane den Hollander, said Australia’s number one sports university were only too happy to partner with leaders in women’s sport Netball Australia, and Australia’s most successful international sporting team, the Australian Diamonds.

“This new partnership is a great fit because Netball Australia shares Deakin’s passion for advancing women’s sport and the belief that women should be able to achieve at the highest possible level in whatever they choose to do,” den Hollander said.

Kate Moloney, of Australia, makes a pass during the Fast5 World Series Netball against England in Melbourne in October ©Getty Images

“Our education partnership provides a range of opportunities for Deakin and Netball Australia to grow and develop as leaders in sport by sharing knowledge and expertise to support elite netballers to perform at their best and also providing Deakin students with unique opportunities to apply their learning across netball.”

Netball Australia chief executive Marne Fechner believes the partnership will support the growth and performance of the sport in a number of key areas.

“The partnership between Netball Australia and Deakin will extend well beyond traditional sponsorship benefits.” Fechner said.

“Collaboration on research projects will assist enhancing our athlete performance and development, coach education, governance and management practices.

“There are strong synergies between our organisations and a shared commitment to growing pathways for women in the sports industry, from administrators to athletes, coaches to officials.

"The collective efforts of Netball Australia and Deakin will see the sport continue to lead the development of women in sport.”

Under the partnership agreement, Deakin will also be the Official Event Partner of the 2018 Fast5 Netball World Series, Naming Rights Partner of the Australian Netball League, Major Suncorp Super Netball League Partner and Official Education Partner of Netball Australia and the Samsung Diamonds.