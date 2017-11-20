The Netherlands maintained their 100 per cent record at the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

A strong South Korean resistance prevented the Olympic silver medallists from taking the lead in the opening period of the Pool A match at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium.

Margot van Geffen eventually edged the Dutch team ahead by firing home from a penalty corner.

They were able to build on their advantage after half-time, with Maartje Krekelaar and Caia van Maasakker finding the net in the closing quarters.

“It was a difficult start in the first half. It took us a while to get into our rhythm, but in the second half we got our tempo up,” said van Maakaasar.

"We know that the Korean’s are always tough opponents, they keep their game tight, so it was an important win for us.”

The result ensured the reigning European champions finished top of the Pool A standings, which should provide them with a more straightforward quarter-final tie.

The United States met hosts New Zealand in the late match, with both teams seeking to claim their first victory of the competition.

Despite the support of a home crowd, New Zealand fell behind when Jill Witmer flicked a penalty corner into their net.

The United States earned their first victory of the tournament ©FIH

Ella Gunson drew the hosts level in the same manner in the second quarter of the tie, before Taylor West restored the American team’s lead with a penalty stroke.

West then scored her second of the match to seal a 3-1 victory for the US.

Pool B will conclude tomorrow with defending champion Argentina meet Germany, with both sides hoping to protect their unbeaten stars.

England will then face China, with the two teams looking for their first victories.