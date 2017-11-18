The Weightlifting Working Group of Olympic Results and Information Services (ORIS) held a three-day meeting in Montreux as it seeks to improve on its Rio 2016 experiences at Tokyo 2020.

The meeting in the Swiss municipality was led by Nicolas Hurel, the head of ORIS at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) was represented by director general Attila Adamfi and competition manager Matyas Lencser.

Reiko Chinen, the weightlifting manager for Tokyo 2020, was also present along with members of the IOC ORIS team, Atos and Omega.

The Working Group considered the experiences of implementation at Rio 2016 and defined the technical requirements that will have to be delivered at Tokyo 2020, including the processes and time limits.

The ORIS Weightlifting Document was also updated in accordance with the latest IWF rules.

This takes into consideration the possible upcoming changes in the qualification system and bodyweight categories.

The ORIS Weightlifting Working Group considered the experiences of implementation at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©IWF

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that weightlifting is set to adopt a new qualification system for Tokyo 2020 based on individual performance rather than national teams' aggregated efforts at major championships.

A three-day meeting of the IWF Sport Programme Commission (SPC) concluded that there were clear benefits in making the switch, especially in tightening doping controls and encouraging top athletes to compete more often.

It remains to be seen how often an individual will be expected to compete in the new qualifying system, though one National Federation President said he expected it to be six times, which would "make doping much, much harder - almost impossible".

The SPC, meeting in Olympic capital Lausanne, decided that new bodyweight categories should be introduced, seven each for men and women for Tokyo 2020.

It was also agreed that Olympic team sizes should be a maximum of eight, four males and four females, rather than the 10 at Rio 2016, six males and four females.

Additionally, it was determined that only one athlete per nation, rather than two, should compete in any weight category and that field sizes should be limited to 14, with no B-Groups.

Details of the new bodyweight categories are yet to be finalised.