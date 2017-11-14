Four New Zealand athletes have received an official farewell at Government House in Auckland as they continue their preparations for the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games.

Para skiers Adam Hall, Corey Peters and Aaron Ewen participated at the event, while snowboarder Carl Murphy sent a message due to him competing abroad.

The farewell was attended by Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) patron and guest of honour Dame Patsy Reddy, Governor-General of New Zealand, and Sir David Gascoigne.

Over 100 supporters and guests were present at the event, which was aimed to celebrate the athletes prior to their departure from New Zealand.

It comes with the athletes being set to leave the country for the winter season, with their return due to be after the Paralympic Games, which will take place from March 8 to 18.

Peters claimed New Zealand’s only medal across the Sochi 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Games, when he won silver in the men’s sitting giant slalom competition.

Having earned two silver medals at last year’s World Championships, the skier will hope to go one stage further at Pyeongchang 2018.

“It was great to bring together the New Zealand Team and celebrate with special guests and partners,” he said.

“To be one of the best in the world and be on the podium on that day in Sochi and to be able to share it with key people that had supported me was a dream realised.

“My aims in Pyeongchang 2018 are to go one better than in Sochi 2014 and win gold and motivate New Zealanders to follow their passion no matter what.”

The Para-athletes were introduced on stage by PNZ partners Toyota and ACC, as well as their Chef de Mission Ashley Light.

The team were also congratulated by Pete Pfitzinger, acting chief executive of High Performance Sport New Zealand, who acknowledged Snow Sports New Zealand and PNZ for their outstanding preparations.

Corey Peters earned a silver medal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

Cate Slater, director of content at TVNZ, concluded the evening by unveiling their plans for free-to-air and OnDemand coverage of Games.

TVNZ and Attitude recently announced a three-year extension to their successful broadcast of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games through to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

It is claimed TVNZ will deliver the most comprehensive coverage of the Winter Paralympics Games New Zealand has ever seen, with live action, highlights and replays will all feature, across a variety of platforms.

“This was an occasion to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable Paralympians and Para athletes who have to date performed outstandingly on the international stage and to wish them all the very best in their final preparations in the lead up to, and at, the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games,” said Fiona Allan, PNZ chief executive.

“With the broadcast of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games announced to run free-to-air on TVNZ and Attitude next year, we believe New Zealanders will once again get behind the team as we witnessed during the Rio 2016 Paralympics when they take on the best in world in Pyeongchang.”

New Zealand have expressed their aim to secure at least two medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics.

The Games are due to take place from March 9 to 18, with 80 medal events being contested across six sports.