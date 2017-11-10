Paris 2024 is already set to offer a well-promoted and integrated Paralympic Games, according to the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) President, Andrew Parsons.

The newly-installed President concluded an intensive first visit to Paris in his official capacity by meeting the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, at the Hotel de Ville.

“The Mayor has made it clear that Paris is seeing the Games as a catalyst for change in a number of important ways,” said Parsons, who had earlier watched Para-sport activities at the College Dora Maar in Saint-Denis in company with the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, before touring the site of the 2024 Athletes’ Village.

“We are very happy with what we have seen so far.

“Even at this early stage, it looks as if Paris 2024 is going to have a very integrated Paralympic Games.

“We are very enthusiastic about the project.

“It was great to see the involvement of Para-athletes and key figures in the French Paralympic Movement in the Paris bid.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that a city has to change through the power of sport and we want to be partners of Paris in this journey.”

Hidalgo commented: "We hope that the organisation of the Paralympic Games will allow Paris to get as close as possible to universal accessibility.

IPC President Andrew Parsons, fifth from left, back row, alongside Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, outside the Hotel de Ville today ©Getty Images

“The Grand Paris Express already plans for all the new stations that will be opened to be accessible.

“With Andrew Parsons, we have identified another priority area: electric autonomous vehicles, which represent a significant step forward for people with disabilities.

“In the coming weeks, I will start work on this subject with car manufacturers.

“My goal is for this technology to be fully deployed on the streets of the capital by 2024.

“It will be a strong part of the Paralympic legacy for the people. "

The French Prime Minister added: “The 2024 Paralympic Games will be a real opportunity to promote sport participation for everyone with disabilities in France.

“With the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games we also want to show that society is rich in its diversity, rich in its differences.

“The ‘passion of pushing the boundaries’ is that which unites all sportsmen and women.

“In that, sport is a school of life, equality and fraternity.”



Parsons, who took over from Sir Philip Craven in September, met with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet in Lausanne on Thursday, where the two discussed the city’s vision for an inclusive, diverse event in 2024, and what the City of Light could bring to the Paralympic Movement.

Estanguet added: “The Games must be an accelerator, which drive greater participation, increased accessibility, and a change in perception of people with disability in France.

“These two days of work with the IPC and its President, Andrew Parsons, strengthens the partnership that binds us until 2024 and beyond.”

Emmanuelle Assmann, President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF), added:

“The arrival of Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, is a strong message for the French Paralympic Movement and shows a complete unity between the organisation of the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“The CPSF is more united than ever alongside the Organising Committee to make those Games an exemplary event with a strong legacy which goes beyond the sporting dimension.”