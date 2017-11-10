Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), said here today that a decision on whether to re-admit Russian athletes to international Para-sport will be made on December 19.

Parsons was among IPC Board members who voted unanimously to exclude Russia from international competition two days before the Rio 2016 Games began, following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report which uncovered what appeared to be systemic doping by its athletes.

"The IPC Governing Board will make its decision on December 19, and will make it known shortly after that date," Parsons said.

"We have important milestones before that date, with the WADA Board Meeting later this month, and the expected announcements from the two International Olympic Committee Commissions.

"I can't speculate on the outcome at this point.

IPC President Andrew Parsons with Paris 2024 team members this morning at the cinema complex that will form the centre of the Athletes' Village at the Games ©ITG

"The findings from WADA and the IOC will probably have some influence on the recommendations our own Taskforce will be making to the Governing Board.

"The Board will not actually be meeting on December 19, but we expect to make a decision then based on the recommendations that will have been made to us.

"We will not announce the decision on the same day, but probably a few days after.

"However, we will have a final decision before the end of this year."

Brazil's Parsons has been making his first official visit to Paris, the hosts of the 2024 Games, since he was elected President of the IPC in succession to Sir Philip Craven in September.

The recently elected President was speaking here after meeting the French Prime Minister, Edouard Phillipe, and joined him in witnessing young people taking part in wheelchair basketball, boccia and sport climbing at the College Dora Maar.

Parsons then visited the nearby cinema complex that will be at the heart of the Athletes' Village for the Paris 2024 Games.