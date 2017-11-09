Chinese Taipei will host the 2019 World Combat Games, it was announced here today,

An agreement was signed between the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and officials from Chinese Taipei today.

Full details, including the exact date and location, have not yet been revealed.

Taipei or Kaohsiung is expected to be the host city.

The event is due to be held in the second half of 2019.

The sports programme is also still to be confirmed.

The World Combat Games were last held in Saint Petersburg in 2013 ©YouTube

At present, the 15 sports expected to be on the programme are: aikido, boxing, fencing, judo, ju-jitsu, karate, kendo, kickboxing, muay thai, sambo, savate, sumo, taekwondo, wrestling and wushu.

First held in 2010 in Beijing, the SportAccord-organised World Combat Games consisted of six Olympic and 10 non-Olympic sports, with a second edition held in Saint Petersburg and a third awarded to Lima for 2017.

Following the controversy which erupted after former SportAccord head Vizer criticised the IOC and its President Thomas Bach during last year's Convention, the Peruvian capital withdrew its hosting rights.

It followed boxing, taekwondo and wrestling announcing they were withdrawing from the event with fencing and weightlifting poised to follow suit.

SportAccord was renamed as GAISF earlier this year.