Next month's Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Annual General Meeting has been moved from Chennai to New Delhi by the organisation's Executive Council against the wishes of President Narayana Ramachandran.
The decision was made at an Emergency Meeting of the Council in New Delhi today called by the organisation's secretary general Rajeev Mehta.
A total of 21 of the 27 member panel attended the meeting after it was demanded by 19 members.
The decision to move the AGM venue is now expected to be ratified by the Council at another meeting on Thursday (November 9) - at which Ramanchandran is expected to attend.
He had claimed that today's meeting was illegal because only he, as President, has the power to call one.
Senior vice-president Virendra Nanavati chaired the meeting in his absence.
Elections to lead the national body are expected to be held at the AGM.
International Hockey Federation President Narinder Batra is planning to stand against Ramachandran.
"The Executive Council today decided to hold the AGM in Delhi instead of in Chennai on December 14," another vice-president, Tarlochan Singh, told the Indian Express.
"We have also named the Election Commission and returning officer to conduct the elections on December 14 during this AGM.
"All of them are the same as those who conducted the elections in February 2014."
Singh added: "Under the IOA Constitution, the Executive Council can also called a meeting [as well as the President].
"If the majority of members want a meeting, the President or the secretary general will have to call it."
Tensions within the IOA ave intensified over recent months.
A first area of disagreement involved an aborted appointment of Abhay Singh Chautala and fellow former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as honorary life Presidents.
Kalmadi, IOA President from 1996 to 2012, spent 10 months in jail from April 2011 to January 2012 on alleged corruption charges related to his leadership of the of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.
He was charged with conspiracy, forgery and misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but is yet to face trial.
Chautala was elected IOA President in 2012 but left the post and was replaced by Ramachandran after the IOA were suspended by the International Olympic Committee for Government interference in the election.
Chautala attempted to attend today's meeting but, according to the Indian Express, left after the raising of an objection by another Council member, G. S. Mander, who requested that the chair expel all non-members present.
insidethegames has contacted Ramachandran for a comment responding to the latest developments.