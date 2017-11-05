Aaron Teys and Laura Daniels won the men's and women's titles respectively as the World Bowls Singles Champion of Champions tournament concluded in Sydney.

Australia's Teys won on home soil at the St Johns Bowling Club with the 22-year-old beating New Zealand's Dean Elgar.

He triumphed 12-1, 8-4 as the Kiwi player was not given a chance to settle in the battle for the sport's top prize.

Welsh player Daniels ended the hopes of Malaysia's Emma Firyana Saroji who was seeking to become the first-ever dual winner at the tournament.

In damp conditions, Daniels came through 6-8, 7-5, 5-1 after coming from behind.

Laura Daniels is no stranger to major title wins ©Facebook

Daniels became the second Welsh winner after Kathy Pearce won in Scottish city Aberdeen in 2015.

She survived a Saroji match lay on the final end of the second set when the Malaysian held three close counters.

After that scare she managed to draw her second shot to win the set and force a three-end tiebreak.

Her success means Daniels has added to her 2015 world indoor singles title.

In the tiebreak, Saroji’s last attempt to win a second title was wide of the mark.