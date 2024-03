At the delegates' meeting of Swiss University Sports in Ittigen b. Bern, President Mike Kurt stepped down after six years in office and was acknowledged with honours.

Mike Kurt will no longer be president of Swiss University Sports, as decided by the organisation's assembly of delegates. He stressed the importance of a dual career and legacy projects, which have become particularly important following the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Universiade in Lucerne.

For the first time, his succession will be ensured by a co-presidency. Lorenz Ursprung, director of ASVZ Zurich, and Daniel Studer, director of University Sport in St. Gallen, will now lead the association. They'll be supported by Ophélia Jeanneret, director of Sport Santé UNIL + EPFL in Lausanne, who has been elected as Lorenz Ursprung's new vice-president.

Elias Hardmeier, Swiss table tennis champion and participant in the 2023 FISU World University Games, was elected as the new student representative.

A picture of the 2024 Assembly of Delegates of Swiss University Sports. SWISS UNIVERSITY SPORT

The ten-member Board of Directors of Swiss University Sports now consists of four women and six men, thus meeting the minimum target of 40% women set by Federal Councillor Viola Amherd. During the Assembly, the delegates unanimously approved the annual accounts for 2023 and the budget for 2024 without any dissenting votes.

The Assembly of Delegates of Swiss University Sports concluded with discussions on various events, including the FISU World University Championships in Ski Orienteering in Lenzerheide, the Summer World University Games in Chengdu and the potential Swiss Universities Games in Tenero and the FISU Winter World University Games in Turin.