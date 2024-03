Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass led a delegation with members of the City Council and other civic leaders to Paris this week to generate business development and learn about innovative housing, green transportation and infrastructure projects to prepare Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The delegation includes Council President Paul Krekorian, Councilmember Traci Park, Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, LA Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, LA84 Foundation President and CEO Renata Simril and Priscilla Cheng, Senior Vice President for Government Relations at LA28. "The city of Los Angeles must be ready to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This trip is critical to that preparation, while generating business development and learning from innovative housing, green transportation and infrastructure projects," Bass said in a statement.

As the Mayor of Los Angeles, Host City for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Mayor Bass has been invited to have an official role alongside Paris Mayor Hidalgo in the Closing Ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Games. "If we wait until the opening ceremony to be in Paris, we will miss a critical opportunity to learn from the city of Paris as it prepares to host the world this summer, and this trip will allow us to dive deep into the Olympic and Paralympic planning process to generate growth for Los Angeles," the mayor added.





#HappeningNow @MayorOfLA meets with the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at Paris City Hall @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/QXuEdvFJkR — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) March 7, 2024





On the theme of green infrastructure and transport, Bass and the delegation visited Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, as well as a visit to the newly opened Athletes' Village outside Paris, to learn more about its community-focused redevelopment. Unlike Paris, Los Angeles will not be building an Athletes' Village from scratch because, in the summer of 2028, it will be housed on the campus of UCLA University. Los Angeles wants to use the Olympics to increase its public transport offer and fight homelessness.

In addition to touring the future Olympic Village, Mayor Bass met with Mayor Mathieu Hanotin of Saint-Denis and Mayor Karim Bouamrane of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine highlighting a regional approach for all cities to benefit from the Olympic Games. Mayor Bass also signed an agreement with Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine Mayor Karim Bouamrane ahead of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games to formalize collaborating on our shared priorities for youth, the environment, sports, and culture and to share knowledge from the 2024 Games in Paris in order to adequately prepare.





Was just briefed by Paris officials about successes and challenges they’ve experienced in planning for the 2024 Games and recommendations they have as we prepare.



This planning will help ensure that generations of Angelenos will benefit from the 2028 Games. pic.twitter.com/ZaSDzOxYVD — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) March 8, 2024





“As we get ready to return to Los Angeles we know that we’ve made real connections that will bring ideas and investment to the City of Los Angeles,” said Mayor Bass. “I want to thank Mayor Mathieu Hanotin of Saint-Denis for sharing with us the transformative projects underway in his community, and to Mayor Karim Bouamrane of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine for our new partnership and the great introduction to his city. I appreciate the warm welcome and the opportunity to learn about their plans underway for the 2024 Games and its legacy.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that they are working to address homelessness and housing in the lead up to the 2028 Olympics. The delegation saw first-hand what the Paris government is doing in terms of housing, equity and resources for their communities. The delegation visited a drop-in centre for homeless women at Paris City Hall, as well as La Fabrique de la Solidarité, which specialises in the distribution of basic necessities and support for the elderly. In the Californian megalopolis, some 75,000 people are homeless in the city and its suburbs, according to a census conducted in January 2023.





Thank you @AOC1978 Minister of Sports for giving our delegation a run through on the tremendous production it takes to create events that bring lasting benefits to cities. pic.twitter.com/1Yf0X3aQGW — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) March 9, 2024





The delegation was briefed on how Paris hopes to tackle this issue in the coming months, ahead of its opening ceremony. "As our delegation prepares for the Olympic Games, it is critical that we consider how best to serve the most vulnerable populations in Los Angeles," said Mayor Karen Bass. The delegation toured the Adidas Arena is a venue for the 2024 Games. Also known as Porte de La Chapelle Arena, the Adidas Arena is a newly-constructed 8,000-capacity sport and concert venue. During the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it will be used for badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, para-badminton and para-powerlifting.

The delegation joined Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant to see first hand how Westfield plans to activate their partnership during the Paris 2024 Games by visiting one of their retail sites to observe how they can generate excitement throughout Los Angeles for major events like the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The2028 Summer Olympic Gamas begin on July 14, 2028. It will be the first time the Sumer Olympics are held in the U.S. since 1996, when Atlanta served as the host city.