Two years after receiving the position, Kathy Carter will become a senior advisor and the transfer is assumed to be a management reshuffle.





Kathy Carter, who had taken over as CEO of the Los Angeles 2024 Olympic Games in 2021, has stepped down and will take on the role of senior advisor. The news was passed on in a consensual manner so that the change does not signify a drastic break but simply a change of strategy. There are four years to go until the Olympics and the organisers feel that now is the time to do it. The hope is that now that there is still time left, the plans to meet the standards can be implemented.



It is clear that now is the time to anticipate events, and since the demands and wishes are ambitious, strategies must be expanded in order to be able to finance all the objectives.

Kathy Carter takes on new role within Los Angeles 2028 structure. GETTY IMAGES



Carter has already done a lot of work in order to be able to walk safely and now a new impetus has to be given and the wish of the organisers is that Carter will take another place in the organisation.



As with all major events, securing the funding and support processes is crucial to the security of the organisation and that is one of the pillars of the approach that Los Angeles 2028 wants to have in place.