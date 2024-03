On the occasion of the celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day and the centennial of the Olympic movement in Lithuania, LNOC honoured the female Olympic medallists, with Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė extending their congratulations. A special limited-edition book showcasing Baltic Olympic medallists was presented to the athletes.

The Women’s Olympic medallists was honoured by the Lithuania National Olympic Committee (LNOC) with the presence of Lithuania President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė. The sportswomen were: Basketball player Angelė Rupšienė, swimmer Lina Kačiušytė, Cross-country skier Vida Vencienė, cyclist Laima Zilporytė, rowers Kristina Poplavskaya, Birutė Šakickienė and Milda Valčiukaitė, athletics Austra Skujytė and shooter Daina Gudzinevičiūtė.

During the event, President Nausėda expressed gratitude to the Olympic community for recognising these remarkable women who have made Lithuania proud in the history of global sports.

"Dear athletes, with the story of your victories, you have immortalised women's strength of will, power and talent. Thank you for strengthening our society and the state with your personality power and professionalism," First Lady Diana Nausėdienė said.

Daina Gudzinevičiūtė and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė. LNOC

Lithuania's Olympic debut was in 1924, in Paris, coinciding the stage with this year’s centennial celebration also in Paris. Since then, 24 Lithuanian female athletes have earned Olympic medals.

"Women are strong, ambitious and inspiring in sports, and this year there will be as many female athletes as there will be men at the Paris Olympics. Gender equality and women's encouragement to aspire not only for results in sport but also for top positions in sports organisations is one of the strategic goals of the Olympic movement, which we are pursuing in a targeted way," Daina Gudzinevičiūtė, Olympic champion, President of the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania (LNOC), said.

The accomplishments of Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian athletes were immortalised in the book "Baltic Women on the Olympic Games Awards Podium." Each medallist received a personalised one along with a special medal marking Lithuania's Olympic centennial.

"In this book, the three Baltic states are featuring together again. Side by side. Demonstrating unprecedented power expressed by their glorious victories and their spiritual strength," concluded First Lady Diana Nausėdienė.