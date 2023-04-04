The Lithuanian National Olympic Committee (LNOC) invited two dozen sports coaches to a free training session on the topic of sports administration.

This was the sixth time that the LNOC had held such an event.

Organisers set the theme as emotional intelligence and conflict management, with participants including Athens 2004 Olympic basketball player Donatas Slanina.

Olympic athletics coach Irina Krakoviak-Tolstika and Lithuanian under-23 rugby coach Dovydas Taujanskas were also part of the group.

Agnė Vanagienė, the LNOC deputy director of Olympic sport, talked about preparations for competing at the Olympic Games and shared her experiences of working in sports management.

Other topics discussed included psychology, with the training funded by Olympic Solidarity.

It took place across three days at the Crowne Plaza in capital city Vilnius.

Two dozen coaches attended the sixth edition of the training ©LNOC

"We communicate a lot with sports coaches," said Vanagienė.

"During the conversations, it turned out that it is these psychological skills that are most lacking among sports professionals.

"Most often, trainings with the participation of coaches are associated with the development of technical qualifications, and there is a lack of communication on conflict management seminars.

"Our goal is to help sports professionals develop competencies that will allow them to perform their work in a qualified way and thus contribute to the development of sports in Lithuania."