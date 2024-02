The Dutch athlete stopped the clock at the National Championships in Apeldoorn with a time of 49.24 seconds to set a new 400m indoor world record. She beat her own record by two hundredths of a second.

The versatile 23-year-old had already shown that she was capable of fast times when she opened her season with 49.69 seconds in Metz. She went even faster in Lievin last week, clocking 49.63 seconds. There have been suggestions that she could be very close to her Apeldoorn times. With these records, it is clear that she is the favourite for the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, which take place in two weeks.

Femke Bol has three of the top five 400-meter marks in history. GETTY IMAGES

The Netherlands has reached a very high level in the speed events. Bol's record has been joined by that of Lieke Klaver, who will be another contender for gold and silver in this event after breaking her personal best with a time of 50.10 seconds to become the second fastest indoor runner of the year.

Bol has become one of the most prominent athletes in 400m history. She did it twelve months ago when she clocked 49.26 to take the distance record from Jarmila Kratochvilova, who had been the best since 1982 with a time of 49.59. Forty-one years have passed. Twelve months have passed and she has already surpassed herself. Three of the top five indoor 400m marks are held by Bol. Kratochvilova is fourth. American Britton Wilson is third with 49.48.

Bol currently has two World Championship silver medals to her name. She missed out on the gold she could have won in Glasgow, and a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.