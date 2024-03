Tyson Fury insists he is fit to face the Ukrainian for the undisputed heavyweight title on 18 May. He's not bothered by the cut on his eye that happened a few weeks ago because "it's healing well". "The winner of Joshua-Ngannou will have a shot at the title," he added.

Tyson Fury has insisted he will be ready to fight with "blood all over me" when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk. The British boxer has insisted that the cut he suffered to his eye a few weeks ago, which forced him to postpone a scheduled bout with the Ukrainian for the undisputed heavyweight title, is "healing well".

He made the comments to DAZN last Wednesday, as reported by AFP. The fight for the undisputed heavyweight title has been rescheduled for 18th May. The British boxer claims to be ready.

Fury and Usyk were due to meet on February 17, but a "freak cut" above Fury's right eye suffered in training forced a postponement. The Briton has made a public appearance ahead of this Friday's non-title clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. Ngannou was the victim of a split decision defeat to Fury in October.

The heavyweight unification fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on 18 May. GETTY IMAGES

"If there is an opening in the fight, there will be blood everywhere and so what? "Don't stop the fight. Let it continue. It's an undisputed heavyweight championship fight. When I gpo to camp at the end of March, I'll be ready to spar," said the 'Gipsy King.'

Fury has always stated his determination to defeat Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO versions of the heavyweight title, and unify the belts with his WBC title. That hasn't happened for over twenty years since Lennox Lewis did it. Fury wants to beat Usyk and then face the winner of former champion Joshua vs. Ngannou.

"There are so many belts on the line. Nothing can compete with this," said Fury. "This is the fight of the ages, nothing compares to it. No hype, no crossover, no YouTube boxing, nothing. This is two undefeated world heavyweight champions meeting for all the belts and it hasn't happened in a long time," he remarked.

Francis Ngannou just COOKED Tyson Fury in the crowd at the presser 😳 pic.twitter.com/VGaLPyxUWc — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 6, 2024

"Both guys fighting have beaten everyone else, so this is it. Whoever wins this fight will the best of this era. It doesn't matter what anybody thinks or wants to say. Whoever wins between me and Usyk is the best of this era.

As for the Ngannou-Joshua fight, he didn't hesitate to give his opinion: "I can't judge how good or bad he was because I was so bad. I just watch the fight. That's what I'm here for. Whoever wins will get a shot at me, having beaten Usyk twice this year. If Francis wins, it sets up a big rematch for me and Francis, but if AJ wins, it sets up a big British fight for me and him," he concluded.