The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, have announced the hockey competition schedule for Paris 2024, which will take place from 27 July to 9 August.

The hockey tournaments of the 33rd Olympic Games will be played in the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium - an Olympic arena in 1924! - in Colombes, near Paris. 12 men's and 12 women's national teams will be competing for the coveted Olympic medals, including the Dutch women and Belgian men, who will be competing as the reigning champions thanks to the gold medals they won at Tokyo 2020.

Both the men's and women's hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 will start on 27 July. The first hockey match will be an all-European affair with Great Britain taking on Spain in the men's Pool A match at 10:00 CEST. The women's competition kicks off on the same day at 19:45 CEST, with Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Argentina taking on the USA in the women's Pool B match.





Pool play in both tournaments will continue until 3 August, followed by knockout matches from 4 August. The men's hockey medal matches at Paris 2024 will take place on 8 August, followed by the women's medal matches on 9 August. To see the full hockey schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, click here.

Men's hockey, which was introduced at the 1908 London Olympics, will be staged for the 25th time at Paris 2024. Women's hockey, which was introduced at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, will be staged for the 12th time in a row. Tickets for the Paris 2024 hockey tournaments also went on sale today and can be purchased here.

