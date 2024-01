The four national teams secured their qualification by winning the semi-finals of the FIH 2024 Olympic Qualifiers. The semi-finals took place last Thursday in Ranchi and Valencia. Japan, Ireland, India and Great Britain still have one more chance to qualify for Paris 2024.

The United States, Spain, Germany and Belgium can now relax. They booked their places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last Thursday after winning the semi-finals in Ranchi, India, and Valencia, Spain.

However, all the teams will be looking to finish on a high and although they have secured their places at the Olympics, they will still have the chance to win the tournament in their respective finals: the USA will face Germany in the final in Ranchi on Friday and Spain will take on Belgium in Valencia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at the FIH Men's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, Germany, New Zealand, Great Britain and Pakistan all moved a step closer to Paris 2024 by reaching the semi-finals.

Itโ€™s time for the medal matches! ๐Ÿฅ‡๐Ÿฅˆ๐Ÿฅ‰



Japan take on India in the bronze medal match, with the winner securing Olympic Games Paris 2024 qualification.



With Olympic qualification secured already, itโ€™ll be USA taking on Germany in the final, with the top spot on the podium still

In Ranchi, the USA faced Japan and India played against Germany with two Olympic berths at stake. The Americans and the Japanese put on an enthralling display, with neither team able to take full control of the game. Japan took the lead, but a strong final quarter saw the USA come back to book their place in the final.

USA captain Ashley Hoffman said afterwards: "I am speechless. It still doesn't feel real that we're going to Paris. We came here after not qualifying last time in India. To be honest, I think we have put that behind us... I'm very proud of this group because we were so present throughout the tournament," he told the official website of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Meanwhile, Germany triumphed over India in a nail-biting match in which the Asian team also had chances to win, but Germany's efficiency saw them win 4-3 on penalties to book their place at the Olympics. The penalty shootout was as exciting as the match itself.

It was mission accomplished for 4 womenโ€™s teams as USA, Spain, Germany & Belgium successfully secured their places in Paris 2024 by winning their respective semi-finals at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi and Valencia.



Full story ๐Ÿ‘‡ โ€” International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 18, 2024

An euphoric Nolte said: "I'm very happy. The match wasn't as good as we expected. It was a tough game, India were a strong opponent and our defence was good, but we didn't take our chances. But we won, that's what counts and I'm very, very proud."

In Valencia, Spain were at home to Ireland and Belgium were up against Great Britain in the semi-finals. Both teams defended well, with Spain goalkeeper Clara Pรฉrez keeping the score at 0-0 before Spain won 3-0 on penalties to book a place in the final and at Paris 2024. Player of the Match, Lucรญa Jimรฉnez, commented: "First of all I would like to congratulate the Irish team and wish them luck - they were incredible, they play really good hockey and they deserve to be in the final. It was a battle. These games are like that... we are really happy."

๐'๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ' ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ! ๐Ÿคฉ



Spain edge Ireland in the shootout to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



๐Ÿ“ฑSubscribe to the https://t.co/71D0pOpuZ8 App to stream all the games LIVE from the FIH Olympicโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/3UMUypj93V โ€” International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 18, 2024

Belgium secured its place at Paris 2024 with a narrow 3-2 win over Great Britain, who will now face Ireland for the last chance to qualify for Paris 2024.

"I'm super, super happy and super proud that my team put in such a great performance," said Player of the Match, Barbara Nelen, whose team will return to the Olympic Games for the first time in 12 years.

In the Omani capital of Muscat, Germany defeated Chile 3-0, New Zealand beat Canada 4-0, Great Britain thrashed China 6-0 and Malaysia and Pakistan drew 3-3. The winners will now meet in the semi-finals for a place at the Olympics.