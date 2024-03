The cutting-edge Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, with 34,000 seats, is swiftly taking shape. A timelapse video marking one month of construction progress has been released, as it prepares to host eight matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The World Cup, which kicks off on 1 June, is driving rapid progress on the Eisenhower Park project in Nassau County, 30 miles east of Manhattan. The East Stand, which will seat 12,500 fans, has made remarkable progress, with cranes installing the modular framework.

It is expected to be completed on 21 May, with a trial event on 27 May and the first official match, Sri Lanka v South Africa, on 3 June. Preparations are also underway for premium hospitality and media pavilions, as well as improvements to the stadium's outfield.

Excitement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been building since fans marked the 100-day countdown on 22 February, which coincided with the launch of general ticket sales.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "It is extremely exciting to see the progress made on the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month. Work on the outfield began in January and in recent weeks the framework of the East Stand has really started to take shape."

The #T20WorldCup 2024 fever is gripping New York 😍



The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium celebrates its one-month construction milestone 🏟️



Details ➡ https://t.co/ldyYDpSA5C pic.twitter.com/SSQxrPIX0o — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2024

The unveiling of the 'out of this world' campaign film and the dropping of giant cricket balls in all nine host cities, including Times Square in New York City and Bridgetown in Barbados, signalled the countdown to the T20 World Cup.

T20 USA, Inc. CEO Brett Jones stated: "We are thrilled to see the venue taking shape and look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to the Men's T20 World Cup. While ticket sales have been strong, there are still a limited number of seats available for select matches and we encourage fans to visit tickets.t20worldcup.com now to secure their place at the biggest T20 World Cup ever."

All match schedules and local start times for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup are available on the platform, including the official start time for the final in Barbados at 10:30am local time on Saturday 29 June. A limited number of tickets are also available for the Lauderhill, USA and West Indies matches.