Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was banned last November for breaching its obligations as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). After weeks of changes and negotiations, the ban was finally lifted on Sunday.

On 10 November 2023, the SLC was suspended for violation of responsibilities as an ICC member, in particular, "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka."

The ICC Board met on 21 November and decided that Sri Lanka could continue to participate internationally in both bilateral cricket and ICC events, but that the ongoing Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, originally scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, would be moved to South Africa as it was previously announced.

The ICC Board has been monitoring the situation since the suspension and is now satisfied that the SLC are no longer in breach of their membership obligations.

Harin Fernando and Geoff Allardice, at a recent and productive meeting. INSTAGRAM

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," added the note. On 21 November, world cricket's governing body announced that Sri Lanka would be allowed to play bilateral series and ICC events despite the suspension. However, it decided to take the control of funding of Sri Lanka Cricket's funding and also reallocated the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 from the country to South Africa.

10 days ago, Insidethegames reported that Sri Lankia was optimistic that the suspension would be lifted following positive discussions between International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando.

Confident about the outcome of the meeting and the future of such a popular sport in his country, Fernando wrote on X: "I had the great pleasure of meeting with ICC CEO Geoff Allardyce and we had a constructive discussion on the way forward for SLC."