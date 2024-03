The 2027 Men's Fistball World Championship will be held in Germany. It will be the second time in a row that Germany has hosted the tournament and the fifth time overall. The national team leads the medal count with 13 gold, two silver and one bronze.

Germany will once again host the 17th Men's Fistball World Championship in 2027, the second time in a row that the country has been selected to host this prestigious event after 2023. The venue will be selected through a competitive bidding process.

After 1972, 1982, 2007 and 2023, this will be the fifth time that Germany will host the world's best men's fistball teams. The decision was taken unanimously decision by the IFA Executive Committee.

"We want to do this not least because of the political investment in the World Championship 2023. We believe that the conditions in the country of the reigning world champions are best suited for fistball to come out of its current niche and become an attractive team sport," said Jörn Verleger, President of the International Fistball Association (IFA).

Johannes Jungclaussen in Fistball MWC 2023. INES WEBER

The 2023 Fistball World Championship was a great spectacle, highlighted by a lively crowd of 10,000 at the SAP Arena in Mannheim. The organisers installed natural grass for the event, and Germany's dominant performance saw them claim the title after an eight-day tournament.

The venue for the 2027 World Cup is yet to be confirmed, with a decision expected in the coming months. "There will be a call for tenders, with the possibility of bidding for a city or a region is possible. The aim is to find the venue by the end of the year," explained Torsten Woitag, a member of the board of Faustball.de



The German association's bid for the World Championship is part of its 2028 strategic plan to increase the visibility of fistball in the long term. They also aim to host additional international events at the chosen venue before 2027.



"This general approach of the German bid convinced us. We see an opportunity to refinance the investment in the coming years without having to give up the values of fistball," said IFA President Verleger.