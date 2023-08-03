Verleger re-elected International Fistball Association President, but change in statues means will be final term

Germany’s Jörn Verleger has been re-elected as President of the International Fistball Association (IFA) for a second and final term.

The 51-year-old was re-elected during the 16th IFA Men’s Fistball World Championship in Mannheim, where the host nation Germany lifted the title for a fourth consecutive time.

Verleger has led the IFA since 2019 after being elected to replace Austria’s Karl Weiss.

At the Congress, it was also agreed to a change of statues with a maximum term of eight years being adopted, which means Verleger will have to step down in 2027.

Verleger was unanimously re-elected together with his Board of Directors, including vice-president Giana Hexsel from Brazil, secretary general Christoph Oberlehner from Austria, treasurer Franz Peter Iten from Switzerland and chairman of the Sports Commission Gastao Englert, also from Brazil.

The 11-member Presidium of the Linz-based IFA now includes eight nationalities, with third of the positions held by women.

Germany won the IFA Men's Fistball World Championship in Mannheim to lift the title for a fourth consecutive time in a final held indoors and on a real turf for the first time ©IFA

Verleger was full of praise for the World Championship, which included a final at the SAP Arena held indoors on grass for the first time in the event’s history.

"This was a terrific World Championship in a whole new dimension,” said Verleger.

“We have all never experienced such an atmosphere.

“The project to move the turf to a multi-sport arena has worked out.

“We saw the possibilities and potential of the sport of fistball."

IFA President Jörn Verleger was pleased that a number of new innovations introduced for the IFA Men's Fistball Championship were a success ©IFA

A group of 16 countries took part in the Championship with more than 30,000 spectators watching the early rounds at the Rhein-Neckar Stadium and SAP Arena before a record attendance of 10,000 saw Germany win the final by beating neighbours Austria 4-0.

"The Arena was unique in terms of presenting our sport" Verleger said.

"This was a fistball spectacle that the teams created together with the fans that will be remembered for a long time."