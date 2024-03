The Centro Caribe Sports and the Organising Committee of the 25th Central American and Caribbean Games, Santo Domingo 2026, have announced that the event for the Americas will be held in Santo Domingo from 24 July to 8 August 2026.

The city of Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, will be the epicentre of the twenty-fifth Central American and Caribbean Games, Santo Domingo 2026, according to the Centro Caribe Sports and the Organising Committee.

The sports festival of Central America and the Caribbean will be held in Santo Domingo from 24 July to 8 August 2026, with a total of 16 days of sporting activities in which 413 events are expected to be held, with the participation of more than 6,000 athletes from the 37 member delegations of the Centro Caribe Sports.

This information was announced in a press release signed by Luis Mejía Oviedo, president of the organisation representing the countries of Central America and the Caribbean, and José P. Monegro, president of Santo Domingo 2026.

SAVE THE DATE! 🤩🎉 Summer of 2026 will be historic as the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games return to the Dominican Republic for the third time. 😎 From July 24th to August 8th, get ready for 16 days filled with passion and celebration. 🏆 #SantoDomingo2026 pic.twitter.com/F9vtGrIVvt — Santo Domingo 2026 (@SDQ2026) March 5, 2024

This date has been confirmed almost two and a half years before the National Olympic Committees, members of the regional sports body, can start planning their events in the run-up to the Games.

The Twenty-fifth Central American and Caribbean Games, Santo Domingo 2026, will coincide with the centenary of the sporting event, which was first held in Mexico City in 1926, as well as the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Centro Caribe Sports, known as ODECABE/CACSO.

The president of the Centro Caribe Sports, Luis Mejía Oviedo, praised the work carried out by the organising committee, from its role as sub-venue in seven sports at the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023, to the qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Santo Domingo.

🗓️ SANTO DOMINGO 2026 HAS A DATE 🇩🇴



Schedule in your calendar the celebration of the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games, #SantoDomingo2026.



Be part of the #JuegosDelCentenario in the Caribbean!



More info: https://t.co/I1YdBAcyMJ pic.twitter.com/CVc3JwQ4vU — Centro Caribe Sports (@CentroCaribeS) March 5, 2024

Mejía Oviedo, who is also an IOC member, thanked the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, for his support in organising the world's oldest regional games, which will be held for the third time in the Caribbean nation.

José P. Monegro, President of the Santo Domingo 2026 Organising Committee, reported that the Games will feature more than 30 sports and around 60 disciplines.

These Games will be one of the most important events that the Caribbean and Central American nations will host in 2026. In addition to Santo Domingo 2026, they have confirmed their participation in the Winter Olympic Games, Milano-Cortina 2026, the FIFA World Cup and the Youth Olympic Games, Dakar 2026.